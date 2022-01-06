Avalanche Warning issued for Western Montana

MISSOULA — The West Central Montana Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the backcountry.

Thursday’s update notes that dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop due to heavy snow and winds.

“Natural avalanches are likely, and human triggering is certain," the warning reads.

The avalanche danger is listed as high for the higher and middle elevations and considerable for lower elevations.

The avalanche warning is in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday.