AUGUSTA — It was a very busy weekend for the town of Augusta with their rodeo and celebrations. People from all over the region made their way to the town for one of the biggest one day rodeos in the area.

Although there's only one day of rodeo in Augusta, it's one of the most action-packed days the town sees during the year.

The 85th Augusta American Legion rodeo proved how important the event is for the town with a sold-out crowd. It showed its significance to not only fans and competitors, but businesses as well - and not just in Augusta, but from around the area.

Winston Royal brought his handmade barbed-wire art featuring Montana-related pieces and said the rodeo brings a lot of business.

“I like the small town feeling of it. It's a good place to come. It's nice and busy. I sell quite a few things, and this is one of my bigger events of the year that I go to and sell my barbed wire art,” Royal said. “This is my second time in Augusta and I really like it.”

Augusta celebrates rodeo weekend (MTN)

Not only were there plenty of vendors, music, and activities, the rodeo grounds themselves had quite the show, with a full day of riding.

Caleb Meeks of Geraldine is the number one saddle bronc rider in the state circuit and had never been in Augusta's rodeo before.

He got quite the introduction to Augusta with his horse blowing up in the chute and forcing him to bail before he even got his ride.

But good things tend to happen when you're number one, as well as when you love rodeo like he does, and he was able to score.

“I had a good month of May. I won a little bit of money in Miles City and a few others, fourth in Belt,” Meeks said.

“I'd grown up on a ranch and being around horses and stuff my whole life and started in high school and fell in love with it is pretty good. I got on a young horse today you never know really what to expect with them young ones. I did some stuff right, had some fun."