At least 7 dead, 6 injured after driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop

At least seven people are dead and several injured after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas.

Authorities originally received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a major traffic accident, investigator Martin Sandoval with the Brownsville Police Department said in a Facebook Live video.

ABC News later reported that the incident took place near the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people.

There is no word at this time on the circumstances surrounding the crash, but reports say a man is in custody.

ABC News also says at least six people are being treated at the hospital for both serious and minor injuries, and so is the driver. He is now under 24-hour surveillance.

Scripps News has reached out to the Brownsville Police Department for further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

