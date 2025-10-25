Arrest Made After Body Found in Bozeman Vehicle Fire

GALLATIN COUNTY — On Saturday morning, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 51-year-old Beth Bakken in connection with a deadly Bozeman vehicle fire early Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 44-year-old Robert Welch of Bozeman.

Deputies and local fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire around 6:41 a.m. near Bedivere Boulevard, located inside King Arthur Trailer Park, according to a news release by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

When responders arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, a deceased individual was discovered inside, officials said.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2121 or email the Detective Division.