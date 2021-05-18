Another Montana state record fish caught in Holter Lake

GREAT FALLS — For the second time in less than a week, Holter Reservoir (also known as Holter Lake) near Helena has produced a new fish for the Montana record book, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP).

On May 14, Austin Wargo landed a longnose sucker weighing 4.21 pounds. Wargo used a jig to catch his fish, which was 19.5 inches long with a girth of more than 12 inches. He beat the previous record for longnose sucker, which was set just weeks ago by Jacob Bernhardt in Great Falls; Jacob's fish weighed 3.42 pounds and was 20.1 inches long.

Wargo’s fish is yet another in what has already been a busy time for new fish records in Montana, with eight new records set in the previous 10 months. Just four days before Wargo’s sucker was landed from Holter, a new state record walleye weighing more than 18 pounds was also caught there. Other recent record fish from around the state include a chinook salmon caught last August, a smallmouth bass in October, a yellow bullhead in December, a brown trout in February, and a largemouth bass in April.

If you catch a fish in Montana that you think might be a record, FWP says:



To prevent loss of weight, do not clean or freeze the fish.

Keep the fish cool—preferably on ice.

Take a picture of the fish.

Weigh the fish on a certified scale (found in grocery store or hardware store, etc.), witnessed by a store employee or other observer. Obtain a weight receipt and an affidavit from the store personnel if no FWP official is present. Measure the length and girth.

Contact the nearest FWP office to have the fish positively identified by a Fisheries Biologist or Manager.