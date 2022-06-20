Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals You Can Get Right Now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place July 12-13. The annual shopping event is a way the company rewards members of its Prime subscription program with exclusive savings that can be drastic. If you’re in the market for tech, home goods, toys, clothing or basically anything, it may be one of the best money-saving opportunities of the year, right up there with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We expect to see some of the lowest prices available on Amazon’s own branded products as well as steep discounts on a wide array of others, including beauty products like hair and skin care items, makeup, tools, accessories, fragrances, nail polish, oral care and more.

Having a Prime membership is a must to enjoy this massive sale. A subscription costs $14.99 per month (or $139 per year), but you can also start a 30-day free trial to snag the deals if you are unsure if you want to keep it year-round. While most deals aren’t released until Prime Day begins, Amazon has already announced some deals in every category. Below is a curated list of beauty deals you can get right now.

Using spring water to reduce skin sensitivity and to soften the skin, Eau Thermale Thermal Spring Water facial spray also provides antioxidant protection. With more than 8,000 reviews and an average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars, reviewers appear to flock to this product. One person even referred to it as “magical fairy juice.” A 10.1-ounce bottle normally goes for $18.50, but you can get it on sale for $13.32 right now. It may be even cheaper when Prime Day arrives so stay tuned.

The 1,875-watt Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer is currently 25% of (originally $99.99, now $75.21). It comes with three dryer attachments to either help straighten your hair or define your curls. We’ll have to wait until Prime Day to see if this professional-quality hair dryer becomes discounted even further. Reviewers found it to be much quieter than a standard blow dryer and have said that it is great at reducing frizz and shortening drying time.

This Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm can be used daily to cleanse or as a weekly nourishing mask. Only a pea-sized amount is needed for each application. More than 7,000 people have reviewed this balm so far, landing it at an average mark of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Many found it to be worth the price, which is normally $16 for 0.7 ounces, but you can find it on sale now for $13.30.

If you’re shifting your travel into high gear this year, you’ll need a sturdy cosmetic bag to hold all your favorite makeup, brushes and accessories. This Pocmimut Makeup Bag will keep you organized on the go and is available in several colors. It even has little slots to hold your makeup brushes. Plus, the plastic lining makes cleaning it a breeze. Regularly priced at $16.99, you can buy it now for $12.99, which is nearly 25% off.

Save $50 right now on the Shark HD112BRN Hair Blow Dryer, normally $230 but now $180! This product works with all types of hair and won’t damage hair because of its intelligent heat control . Its negative-ion generator increases smoothness and shine while decreasing flyaways.

Clinically proven to remove up to 99.5% of dirt, oil, residue and makeup, the silicone Foreo Luna 3 massages and cleans your face in 60-second increments when connected to your phone via Bluetooth. One woman who bought it on Amazon called it an “authentic total game-changer,” claiming it improved her dry, sensitive, flaky skin. Another woman said it helped relieve the tension she carries in her face. The company says it smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Usually $219, the purple version is on sale for $199, a discount of 9%, while pink and blue are still full price for now.

The Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection hydrates and refreshes skin with its botanical mist. This collection comes with three different sprays meant to repair, rejuvenate and brighten skin. More than 15,000 Amazon users have rated this set and it holds an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It’s typically sold on Amazon for $21, but thanks to the Prime Day sale, it’s 20% off right now for $16.80. It could be even cheaper on the day of the big sale — we’ll just have to wait and see!

SexyHair’s flake-free Hard Up hard holding gel locks hairstyles in place for up to 48 hours, even protecting against humidity. The blue color is used to reflect light and ingredients like mica and titanium dioxide increase shine. It’s formulated for all types of hair: fine, medium and coarse. It has a standard list price of $32.95, but you can snag it now for 15% off at $28.01.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off at 3 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, July 12, and will run through July 13. Set your alarm if you want to be there when the deals start!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.