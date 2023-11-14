Airline waives flight change fees after Taylor Swift moves concert date

Swifties in Argentina have spent months eagerly waiting for the Eras concert dates in Buenos Aires, with some fans even camping outside the stadium for up to 5 months. However, Taylor Swift made the tough decision to postpone a show due to heavy rainfall.

“I love a rain show but I am never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Swift said on social media. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.”

I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in… https://t.co/kibxWUwIiw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 10, 2023

MORE: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour bonuses may surpass bankers’ bonuses this year

While fans were happy that they were still getting a chance to see Swift, albeit later than planned, it did pose concerns for Swifties who traveled to Buenos Aires to see the once-in-a-lifetime show. In particular, those who traveled by air were concerned about the massive change fees they might face due to the unforeseen event.

Most airlines charge penalty fees for last-minute ticket changes, and these charges can be up to $400 for international flights.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

MORE: Eras Tour bumps Taylor Swift’s net worth above $1 billion

However, it seems Swift can even exert her power over the immovable airline industry. South America’s largest airline made the rare move of forgoing change fees for Swifties.

“We know that your plans have changed, that’s why starting today we updated our flexibility policy so that those who had a flight scheduled from Buenos Aires on Nov. 11 and 12” can reschedule their flights, LATAM Chile posted, in translation, on social media. LATAM said Swifties would be able to change their flights without paying fines or having to pay more in fares.

#AtenciónSwifties: sabemos que tus planes cambiaron, por eso a partir de hoy actualizamos nuestra política de flexibilidad para que quienes tenían vuelo programado desde Buenos Aires los días 11 y 12 de noviembre. pic.twitter.com/6g1WqRSIW4 — LATAM Chile (@LATAM_CHI) November 11, 2023

For her part, Swift did have a special request for fans at her Buenos Aires “Eras” shows. The 33-year-old stopped her concert on Sunday night to ask concert-goers to be more careful about her dancers’ safety.

“I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage?” she asked. “Because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it.”

Swifties can all agree, this stop in Argentina was memorable and epic across the board, with even Travis Kelce making an appearance for Saturday’s show and Swift changing the lyrics to “Karma” in his honor. No doubt fans feel that camping out for these dates was well worth it!

SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.