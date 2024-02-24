After student Nex Benedict's death, Oklahoma police release video

Police in Owasso, Oklahoma — just outside of the city of Tulsa — released audio and video footage from the investigation into the death of Nex Benedict, 16.

Nex Benedict died unexpectedly on Feb. 8, one day after being involved in a fight at school. The Owasso Police Department said they are waiting on toxicology and autopsy reports before releasing a cause of death.

Police in Oklahoma said they are also interviewing staff and students about the fight, and once completed, they will recommend charges, if any, to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.

It's a story that's even caught the attention of the White House.

The footage released on Friday afternoon includes 911 calls and surveillance videos leading up to the teen's death.

SEE MORE: Here's what we know about the death of a nonbinary Oklahoma teen

As Scripps News Tulsa reports, in the video the initial 911 call is heard, made by Nex's mother Sue Benedict on Feb. 7 to emergency dispatch requesting an officer's presence at a medical center where Nex had been taken.

Benedict said her child was attacked and that she wanted to file charges, telling police that Nex was attacked at their school by three other students who "jumped" the child in the bathroom.

In surveillance video released by police, students are seen picking up chairs in the cafeteria and a security guard is seen walking in the direction of the school nurse's office along with Nex.

Then the video shows Nex leaving with a parent.

At the end of the video, there is audio of a 911 call in which Sue Benedict called police again on Feb. 8 and said said Nex was exhibiting severe "posturing" symptoms, including "hands curling" and "eyes rolling back." As a medical term, posturing refers to involuntary movements and positioning of the body that can result from a traumatic injury. Sue told the dispatcher it was urgent and said she wasn't sure if it stemmed from the fight or not.

Sue said Nex hit their head the day before, and described their breathing as shallow. Sue said Nex did not take medication in the morning. She said they did not take any illegal drugs.

Sue said Nex would take anxiety medication at night and that they had mood swings.

This story was originally published by Scripps New Tulsa.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com