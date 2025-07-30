Additional lane proposed for Spanish Creek bridge section of Highway 191

GALLATIN COUNTY — If you’ve made your way to Big Sky or West Yellowstone, you’ve probably driven on the narrow and busy bridge along the Spanish Creek. This bridge has prompted safety concerns, leading to a state proposal for a wider one.

“Anything they can do to make it safer over here would be ideal,” said Shaun McManus, who has lived in Montana for the past 20 years. McManus drives through Gallatin Gateway nearly every day to get to work in Big Sky. He says the roads have not only taken a toll on his trucks’ alignments but also made driving a hazard. “The amount of people that are trying to get to Big Sky fast or Yellowstone fast, you know, if you’re visiting, you see a lot of people make pretty dangerous moves as far as trying to pass each other,” he said.

Now, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is proposing to add a southbound passing lane to a two-and-a-half mile stretch of highway 191, from mile markers 66 to 69, between Bozeman and Big Sky and replace the existing Spanish Creek bridge with a wider one.

According to project engineer Jacob Brotzler, an average of nearly 10,000 cars passed through the area every day last year; that amount is projected to double by 2046. Construction is planned to begin in 2029 and other nearby residents are already on board.

“Living near the road you hear about all the accidents. And, you know, if you travel the road every day, it’s typically, you know, you’re playing a numbers game, you know, with the danger on the road, so anything that makes it safer is definitely a better thing,” said Collin Daniels, who lives one mile from Gallatin Gateway.

Daniels said he hears of accidents happening on this road almost weekly. “It’s something for everybody to keep in mind: If you’re going to be driving down this road, be very careful,” said Daniels.

While Daniels is optimistic about the possibility of road improvements, I spoke with a resident, who didn’t want to appear on-camera, who said they believe the new lane will make the road more dangerous by encouraging people to pass.

MDT said in a press release that “the purpose of this project is to enhance roadway safety features.

To see the proposal and make public comment, visit this link.