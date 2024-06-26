A man died in a crash in Stillwater County

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Stillwater County on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after noon along Montana Highway 78 at mile marker 34.

The man who died was a passenger in a Ford Excursion that was hauling a camper trailer driven by a 53-year-old man from Red Lodge.

Two other men were also passengers in the vehicle, and the MHP said none of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

According to the MHP, the Excursion was northbound and "was having trouble maintaining its lane."



The vehicle went off the right side of the road, re-entered the road, and crossed the centerline before it crashed into the guardrail on the left side of the road.

The 71-year-old passenger, who was from Belfry, died at the scene; the man's name has not been released.

The three other occupants - from Red Lodge, Absarokee, and Laurel - were not injured.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, according to the MHP.