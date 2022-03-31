8 people taken into custody in Browning

GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE, 1:55 p.m.) The Blackfeet Tribal prosecutor's office released the following information to MTN:



Eight people in custody on probable cause arrest due to evidence of a crime that arose during the search

Four of the eight people had outstanding warrants for criminal sale of dangerous drugs (alleged sale of fentanyl)

Two of those four individuals had suspended sentences for previous drug related charges

The four with outstanding warrants should be arraigned this afternoon

The charges for the other four probable cause arrests haven't been released at this time

Right now, there are no federal charges connected to this event

We will update you when we get more information.



(1st REPORT) Eight people were taken into custody in Browning on Thursday, March 31, 2022, according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services chief Jess Edwards.

Edwards said in a news release that at around 6:00 a.m. BLES and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home of Timothy Davis, the chairman of Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.

Their names have not been released at this point.

An investigation is underway by the FBI.

At this time, no other information has been released, including the reason for the search warrant.

We are working to get more details and will post an update when we do.



NOTE: This article originally claimed that Timothy Davis was among those taken into custody; we have since learned that Davis was NOT taken into custody.