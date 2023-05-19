2 teens die of suspected fentanyl overdose, another charged for murder

Two Tennessee high school students, 16 years old and 17 years old, have died of suspected fentanyl overdoses, according to Memphis authorities.

Police said a 17-year-old student at Fayette-Ware High School in Memphis was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to their deaths. She also overdosed, but was rushed to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition. She survived and was later released.

Authorities said all of the charges levied against the third girl were filed in juvenile court.

A special hearing was held in Somerville, Tennessee on Thursday morning, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

The 17-year-old will be due back in court on June 7. No cameras were allowed in court because she is a minor.

The three girls were finishing their junior year and were outside of the school during the overdose incident, but the school didn't give additional details on exactly where. Fox 13 Memphis reported they were found in a car outside the school just before 5 p.m.

A graduation ceremony on campus was scheduled to happen just hours later.

The Commercial Appeal reported that overdose deaths in the last 10 years have increased similarly in nearly every Tennessee county.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ray Garcia said there have been over 150 overdoses with 21 of those ending in death in his county alone between May 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022. The county has a population of just under 44,000 residents.

