1 person killed in rollover crash near Drummond

DRUMMOND — One person died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 90 near Drummond.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a 56-year-old from Spokane died in the accident that happened shortly before 1 p.m. on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 142,

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash west of Drummond with a vehicle reported in the Clark Fork River with people trapped inside.

Two people were taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula to be treated for “non-life threatening injuries. A Washington state man was pronounced dead at the scene.” Sheriff Dunkerson said.

MHP reports the Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on I-90 when the driver lost control and overcorrected, causing the car to roll into the median, cross the westbound lanes, and land upside down partially submerged in the river.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the accident.

