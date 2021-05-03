Watch

1 person killed, 1 hurt in Sanders County crash

MTN News
Thompson Falls fatal accident map
Posted at 8:41 AM, May 03, 2021
THOMPSON FALLS — One person died and another person was injured in a Sunday evening crash near Thompson Falls.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the one-vehicle accident happened on Montana Secondary Highway 471 shortly before 7 p.m.

The 78-year-old driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed northbound and missed a left-hand curve, went off the road, down a steep embankment, hit a power pole, and then some trees.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash. The victim’s name has not been released.

