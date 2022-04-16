1 person dead, 2 injured in Musselshell County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a one-car crash in Musselshell County on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. on US Highway 87 north of Roundup.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the three were heading north and near mile marker 11, the car slid off the road. It then rolled and crashed.

The MHP says that a 43-year old female passenger from Hysham was in the front seat; she was not wearing a seatbelt and was "partially ejected" from the car, sustaining fatal injuries.

The name of the woman who died has not been released at this point.

The other two people - a 37-year old man from Brady who was driving, and a 25-year old woman from Great Falls - sustained minor injuries and were treated at Roundup Memorial Healthcare. They were both wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP.

The MHP says that the road was icy at the time of the crash, and speed is suspected as a factor. Impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.



