1 person dead, 2 injured in a crash in Rosebud County

GREAT FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Lame Deer died on Monday, October 2, 2023, after a head-on collision with a semi tractor on U.S. Highway 212 south of Ashland, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4:39 a.m. at mile marker 56 of Highway 212.

The 21-year-old man, who was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, was heading west in the eastbound lane when he went over a hill and struck a Peterbilt semi, which was heading east, according to the MHP. Both vehicles burst into flames on contact.

The two people inside the tractor, the 26-year-old male driver from British Columbia and a 58-year-old male passenger, were both injured and taken to the Indian Health Services hospital in Lame Deer; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed. The MHP report says that the driver was wearing a seatbelt, and the passenger was not.

The 21-year-old man from Lame Deer died on the way to the hospital; his name has not yet been released. The MHP report says it is "unknown" if he was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, alcohol is suspected as a possible factor in the crash.