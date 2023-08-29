Your dog could make $10,000 as a hotel brand ambassador

Do you have a four-legged friend that loves to be your travel companion?

Baymont Hotels is looking for a travel-loving pup to serve as its next “Baymont Buddy of the Year” and star in a digital marketing campaign. The chosen pooch will receive $5,000 cash, a two-night hotel stay for a campaign photo shoot, an additional $5,000 for travel expenses and an upgrade to Wyndham Rewards Diamond status.

To qualify, your dog must be well-trained enough to pose for photos, great with strangers, and a ham on camera — but they can be any breed. You can submit your pet’s application and a photo now through 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 17.

Enter by sending the image to baymontbuddy@wyndham.com and telling the company in 250 words why your dog is the best candidate. Make sure to include your name, email address, and location in the U.S. Visit Baymont’s website to view the full rules.

If chosen, you and your dog will be required to attend a one-day photo shoot in Albuquerque, New Mexico, or another location chosen by Baymont. The photo shoot will take place on a date that works for both you and Baymont sometime between November 2023 and February 2024.

The chosen dog will be Baymont’s second Buddy of the Year. The brand’s first “pup-bassador” was a micro-mini goldendoodle from Northern Virginia named Frankie.

Baymont says they’re searching for a new ambassador as more travelers bring their pets on vacation to one of their pet-friendly hotels.

“For many of our guests, family vacations just wouldn’t be complete without their four-legged family members, which is why we’re recognizing one special dog who exemplifies what it means to be the ultimate travel companion,” Greg Giordano, brand leader and vice president of operations, Baymont by Wyndham, said in a press release. “With hundreds of pet-friendly hotels, Baymont’s signature hometown hospitality embraces the joy and companionship of travel, especially with our furry friends.”

If you plan on traveling with your pet in the near future, take a look at some of these pet-friendly travel tips to dog-friendly travel destinations so your furry friend doesn’t have to stay at the hotel while you explore a new city.

Do you take your pets on vacation?

