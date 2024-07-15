'Yellowstone' to resume filming in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — The popular TV series Yellowstone is heading back to film in downtown Missoula on Tuesday.

Ryman Street between Broadway and Pine Street will be closed to all traffic (including parking) between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The alley between Ryman and North Higgins Avenue will also be closed during this time.

Missoula County officials are advising anyone who needs to head the courthouse on Tuesday to give themselves extra time to find parking.

The intersection of Beckwith and Gerald avenues will be closed on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Connell, Ronald Ave, and Helen avenues will be closed on Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.