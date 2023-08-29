Which airports are closed as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida?

Idalia is making its way to Florida — where it's expected to hit as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning — and airports in the Sunshine State are already announcing shutdowns, with delays expected at others.

With Florida's Gulf Coast bracing for initial impact, Tampa International Airport already closed overnight. The airport said it is not equipped to serve as a shelter. It will reopen when deemed safe following a damage assessment.

"The closure will allow the airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft before Idalia's expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane," the airport said in a statement.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will close Tuesday at 3 p.m., and has current plans to reopen at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

While those are the only announced closures as of now, that does not mean other airports won't be affected.

Orlando International Airport said it continues to monitor Idalia, and that delays and cancellations are to be expected.

"Here's a friendly reminder that with safety in mind, delays/cancellations are likely to occur with heavy rainfall & gusty winds in the area," the airport posted on X.

Naples Airport said its administrative offices are closed Tuesday and that it expects limited fixed-base operator and air traffic control services.

Southwest International Airport in Fort Myers, Gainesville Regional Airport and Tallahassee International Airport remain operational at this time, but continue to monitor Idalia.

Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for latest flight information.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis previously declared a state of emergency for 33 counties, ranging from Fort Myers in the southwest to Panama City in the Panhandle.

Evacuation orders are also in place for parts of the state. A detailed map of evacuation areas can be found here.

For those seeking protection during Hurricane Idalia, a list of shelters can be found at floridadisaster.org.

