Where were the 2 winning "Montana Millionaire" tickets sold?

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Lottery has announced where two winning million-dollar tickets were sold. The winning "Montana Millionaire" tickets were announced on Tuesday, December 27, 2021.
Ticket # 233771 was sold at the Cenex Zip Trip #73 in Butte.
Ticket # 100451 was sold at Fast Trip in Missoula.
Tickets for the Montana Millionaire drawing sold out in a record-setting six days - sales started on Monday, November 1, and the last of the 250,000 tickets was sold on Saturday, November 6. Tickets were $20 each, and were sold at most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.
This year, for the first time, the event featured two grand prizes, instead of just one million-dollar prize.
There were also two "early bird" tickets announced recently. On November 26, Montana Lottery announced that ticket number 200154, sold in Billings, had been drawn for a $25,000 prize. On December 17, the agency announced that ticket number 115161, also sold in Billings, had been drawn for a $15,000 prize.
In addition, there were thousands of "instant winner" tickets worth up to $500.
Where have winning tickets been sold, and how many?
- Butte: 4 (2021, 2020, 2017, 2008)
- Billings: 4 (2018, 2011, 2010, 2007)
- Columbia Falls: 2 (2019, 2013)
- Great Falls: 2 (2016, 2009)
- Missoula: 1 (2021)
- Winnett: 1 (2015)
- East Helena: 1 (2014)
- Laurel: 1 (2012)
Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize:
- 2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte
- 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
- 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
- 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
- 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
- 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
- 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
- 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
- 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
- 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
- 2010: William Morse, Billings
- 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
- 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
- 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings