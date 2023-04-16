What began as a small backyard project has grown into something much larger

What started off as a small project has grown into something much larger, home built libraries, now sprouting all over the state.

Free Little Library started in a Bozeman front yard less than a year ago. And since then, it's grown into 21 across two states, and it's grown so much that there's 19 waiting on the waitlist.

“I wanted to give back. I wanted to make sure the community knows that their loved,” says Rhonda Newman.

Rhonda Newman has been turning pieces of wood into Free Little Libraries all from her backyard.

“In the summer. It's warm and I'm able to just keep the workflow going. About 2 to 3 days during the winter, I've been working in my bedroom, in my bathroom, so it's been a very small, cramped space,” says Newman.

As a former teacher and mom Newman puts her skills to make books more accessible.

“I’m former preschool teacher, I'm a mom of three, so I just saw the need,” says Newman

Since last July, Newman has received a lot of requests, she’s already built 21 free little libraries and 19 more to be built.

“I’m really happy that the community has embraced this as much as they have, and that they've gone like full gangbusters into supporting,” says Newman.

Each Library Newman creates is unique with details of where the library will be placed, she partners with bookstores across the valley to keep the libraries filled with donated books.

“I get to create magic now and put it out into the community,” says Newman.

Newman’s most recently library was curated to represent a kiddo on a wheel chair as a Lego character.

“I come out and look at the books and be so excited. And so it is really nice to still be able to get engaged with the kids that as way,” says Newman

Newman says it’s a project she embarked on months ago but wants to keep it growing.

“I want as many names on the list as possible. I want to expand this to anywhere we can,” says Newman.

If you are interested in donating or want to have one of these free little libraries in your yard or have a link to Rhonda's Facebook or Instagram are below.

