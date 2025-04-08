Windy with showers for Tuesday

Today's Forecast:

Look for a few spotty showers, mainly in the morning, followed by stronger winds through the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the west between 10-20 mph gusting to near 30 mph at times. Highs will stay in the 50’s for the afternoon. Isolated rain showers are possible after 10 PM with a mix possible in valleys by morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 54; Low: 35. Windy and mild with highs in the middle 50s. Winds will be out of the west to northwest between 10-20 mph and gusts approaching 25 mph. Most shower chances will be focused on the morning with isolated rain showers for the evening that could lead to a rain/snow mix overnight.

BUTTE: High: 51; Low: 31. Near average temperatures for the afternoon with a few spotty showers possible. A scattered mix of rain and snow is possible overnight with no accumulation likely. Winds will stay out of the west between 10-20 mph with gust near 30 mph.

DILLON: High: 54; Low: 35. Expect scattered rain showers toward the late afternoon and early evening with gusty winds likely out of the west. There is a slight chance of a rain/snow mix tonight with no accumulation expected.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 51; Low: 31. A few light showers are possible today with temperatures warming into the low 50s this afternoon. Limited rain/snow showers are possible tonight.

Unsettled Weather This Week

Montana is looking at an unsettled weather pattern over the next few days. Right now the jet stream is pushing several Pacific systems through the area bringing an array of rain and snow showers through the area through Wednesday. Highs will stay within reach of average which is near 50°. Winds will be the biggest impact though as we deal with westerly winds that could gust between 25-40 mph through Wednesday evening.

Temperatures are expected to climb to near 70° Thursday and Friday before another Pacific system ushers cooler air and scattered rain showers back in place for the weekend.