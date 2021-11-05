Watch
Windy and Sunny for your Friday

Posted at 7:57 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 09:57:23-04

Today's Forecast: Skies will be sunny for the afternoon but with a stout southwest wind between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Look for temperatures for the afternoon to stay in the low and middle 50s with a few clouds rolling into the region during the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 56; Low: 38. Clouds will roll out of the region during the morning leaving the afternoon with clear skies. Winds will stay out of the southwest between 10-20 mph with occasional gusts near 30 mph for the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 53; Low: 31. Clear skies are expected for the afternoon with winds out of the southwest between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 54; Low: 37 Temperatures will warm quickly back to the middle 50s with a strong west to southwest wind between 15-30 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 43; Low: 29. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the day with clouds rolling back in for the evening.

