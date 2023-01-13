Watch for rain or snow Friday night into Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – A mild SW flow aloft will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal through Sunday and begin to cool again throughout most of next week.

There will be several shots of moisture trying to lift into SW Montana over the next 7 days. The first disturbance will arrive Friday night into early Saturday morning. This will bring brief showers and higher mountain snow. Forecast models show this disturbance exiting the region by late Saturday morning.

The next disturbance will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. This appears to be all snow at all elevations. In other words, plan on possible icy road conditions for your Monday morning commute.

The National Weather Service did issue a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY west of the divide in SW Montana from 11 pm Friday to 11 am Saturday.

Mixed precipitation is possible at lower elevations with snow over most mountain passes. The greatest concern is in areas with mixed precipitation producing a light glaze of ice on road surfaces early Saturday morning.