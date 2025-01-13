Warming trend followed by arctic air by Friday

Today's Forecast:

Isolated flurries are possible for a few mountain regions for your Monday morning with a slow clearing as you head toward the afternoon. Most areas will see temperatures slowly climb back to the middle and upper 20s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will be chilly with clearing skies and lows into the teens.

BOZEMAN: High: 27; Low: 11. Isolated flurries in the morning for foothills and mountains under mostly cloudy skies look for winds out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Expect slowly clearing skies late in the day which will allow lows to fall swiftly tonight.

BUTTE: High: 27; Low: 6. Look for mostly cloudy skies to start with partial clearing for the afternoon. Winds will remain light out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 29; Low: 8. Clearing and cool for the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will fall as skies are relatively clear.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 19; Low: -1. Isolated light flurries are expected through the early afternoon before skies begin to clear. Those clear skies will allow lows to fall quickly to near zero.

ARCTIC FRONT AND SNOW MOVE IN BY FRIDAY

Most of the workweek will be mild and warming with very little potential for snow. Highs will work from the upper 20s on Monday to low 40s by Friday with clear skies.

We are tracking an arctic front that is poised to move in through the day on Friday and could bring some scattered snow throughout the region during the day on Friday. Highs will drop to the middle and low 20s by the late afternoon on Friday as that arctic air begins to slide into place.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

There are several concerns with this blast of arctic air. Lots of ice and cold air will be in place by early Saturday leaving highs in the low teens or single digits through the weekend with overnight lows falling well below zero. While snow potential will be slim after the front passes, we are likely to see icy roads linger in the region through the weekend as well as bringing the potential of ice jams in area rivers to be on the rise.