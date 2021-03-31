Warming trend begins for SW Montana

Today's Forecast:

Our warming trend begins today as we see temperatures climb back to the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be more southerly through the afternoon peak wind gusts are expected to be between 20-30 mph during the afternoon. Clear skies tonight will allow lows to fall back to the teens and 20s. Highs on Thursday will primarily be in the low 60s.

BOZEMAN: High: 51; Low: 26. Sunny and breezy for the afternoon with a southerly wind between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 49; Low: 23. Milder sunshine this afternoon as sun and a southerly winds push highs to near 50 degrees.

DILLON: High: 49; Low: 24. Mainly sunny and a west wind between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 39; Low: 7. Lots of sunshine is on tap today with a southwesterly wind between 10-20 mph.

