Warmer and drier pattern in SW Montana this week

Today's Forecast: Your Monday will start off cold but should warm quickly with an abundance of sunshine and a light south wind between 5-10 mph. Temperatures should top out in the middle 30s by the afternoon with a few clouds moving in the late afternoon and early evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 35; Low: 15. Expect bright sunshine and a light south wind through the afternoon which should help push daytime highs back to the middle 30s.

BUTTE: High: 36; Low: 12. Cold temperatures are in place to start with warmer weather by the afternoon drive daytime highs back to the middle 30s.

DILLON: High: 32; Low: 12 Mostly sunny with afternoon clouds moving in. Winds remain light for most of the day with mostly cloudy skies tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 31; Low: -4. Frigid temperatures early with temperatures taking off for the middle afternoon leaving highs near freezing.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

A LOOK AT MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK: Snow from last week has kept mountain snowpack close to average in southwest Montana. Most of the region is near normal or slightly above normal. The Madison range tops the average in southwest Montana with the snow-water equivalent near 114%. Northwest Montana is reporting back with slightly above average snowpack with the Helena region and Smith river basin staying slightly below average.