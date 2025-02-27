Warm Temperatures And A Planetary Parade

Today's Forecast:

Expect clear skies for the region today as high pressure builds across the northwest. Overall, our temperatures will stay above average with highs pushing the middle-to-upper 40s. Winds will be light and southerly under nearly full sunshine. This does give southwest Montana a break in some of the snow-melt as our overnight lows will stay below freezing during the evenings.

BOZEMAN: High: 43; Low: 26. Clear skies and light winds will dominate the day as our temperatures soar quickly through the morning.

BUTTE: High: 48; Low: 21. Lots of sunshine and a slight southerly wind are expected for today. Clear skies for the evening will bring temperatures below freezing quickly this evening.

DILLON: High: 45; Low: 24. Clear and comfortable conditions for the region are expected today with very few clouds expected.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 38; Low: 7. Temperatures climb to the upper 30s for the afternoon with a few early clouds that will clear early in the day.

PLANETARY PARADE

Stargazers will have the opportunity to see seven planets lined up in the night sky right from the third rock from the sun.

Facing south, you can see Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars visible after sunset with the naked eye. Saturn may be difficult to see as it will be very low in the sky. Uranus and Neptune will require a telescope, but they will be visible non-the-less. The next opportunity to see all seven planets at once in the sky will not happen again until 2040.

You should be able to see these easily from your backyard through Friday, and our weather will cooperate nicely. Venus and Jupiter will be the easiest to see because they will be very bright, and Mars will have a distinct red hue. Allow some time for your eyes to adjust to the darkness and try to avoid light pollution for the best opportunity.

