Warm & Sunny To Wrap Up The Week

Today's Forecast:

High pressure will build into the region starting today and should mark a few days of clear skies and well-above average temperatures. Winds will be light out of the south and should remain light for today. Highs expected to stay in the middle and upper 60s.

BOZEMAN: High: 68; Low: 43. Sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected for the area today. Winds will stay out of the south between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 66; Low: 37. Cloudless skies and light wind will dominate the afternoon with partly cloudy skies expected tonight.

DILLON: High: 69; Low: 39. A nice boost in temperatures is expected to move in for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-15 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 57; Low: 27. Bright sunshine will boost the temperatures in the region into the upper 50s with very few clouds expected.

COOLER WITH RAIN & SNOW THIS WEEKEND

A cold front is expected to move through the area late Friday and will bring some scattered rain showers to western Montana on Saturday. Temperatures will be cool enough to bring slushy wet snow by early Sunday, though the latest information points to very little, if any, accumulation for the valleys. High mountains in western Montana are likely to see the best chance for measurable snow.