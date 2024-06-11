Warm and dry week with cooler air for Father's Day

Today's Forecast:

Warm sunshine but breezy for your Tuesday afternoon. Expect highs to stay near 80° this afternoon with a westerly wind between 10-20 mph. Skies should stay clear across the region with a few afternoon clouds. Dry conditions are sticking around for the next few days with winds picking up by Thursday.

BOZEMAN: High: 81; Low: 50. Warm and mild with westerly winds between 10-20 mph as skies remain clear through most of the afternoon. Windy conditions are expected through the evening.

BUTTE: High: 78; Low: 45. Mainly sunny for the afternoon as temperatures climb quickly. Expect clear conditions into the evening.

DILLON: High: 81; Low: 50. Lots of sunshine across the area with breezy conditions throughout the afternoon and early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 73; Low: 41. Comfortable afternoon with mainly sunny skies and a light westerly wind.

Warm and windy week with cooler weekend

Temperatures this week will be warmer than average with few rain chances. There are a few isolated rain showers possible by Friday. Father’s Day weekend will bring cooler temperatures back to the area as a colder air mass moves through by Sunday. That colder air will stick around through early next week and could leave daytime highs in the 50s for Monday with scattered showers moving through the region through Tuesday.