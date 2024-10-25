Unseasonably warm this weekend

BOZEMAN – An unseasonably warm weekend for SW Montana as High-pressure and a stronger SW flow aloft will push daytime highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday will be the best opportunity for near record high temperatures as surface winds will begin to increase ahead of a warm front.

The combination of warm, dry and windy conditions and the opening weekend of the general hunting season will bring higher fire danger so please use common sense in the outdoors this weekend.

A pattern change arrives Sunday evening as a cold front passes through into Monday morning. This will produce increasing moisture and much cooler temperatures. The cooling trend should remain locked in place all next week.

There will be a series of weak disturbances passing through the region next week producing scattered snow showers at all levels so please check the forecast frequently for updates especially if you are traveling.