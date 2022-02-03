Snowpack holding with a warmer weekend ahead

Today's Forecast: After another cold start to the day we will begin to see temperatures climb back to the middle 20s for most of the region. Winds will remain light out of the west to southwest between 5-10 mph. A mix of clouds and sun will be in place through the afternoon and early evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 27; Low: 10. After a cold start to the day we will see temperatures slowly climb to the middle 20s with a light southwest wind between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 27; Low: 10. A mix of sun and clouds will allow slightly warmer temperatures by the afternoon with a light west wind between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 27; Low: 9. Partly cloudy skies will dominate the afternoon with temperatures slowly warming for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 19; Low: 41. Light snow early in the day with partly cloudy skies and chilly conditions for the afternoon.