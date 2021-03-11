Snowpack holding as warmer weather moves in

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will stay a little below the average for today but we will see highs top out near the 40° mark under mostly sunny skies for today. Overnight lows will fall quickly back to the teens and 20s overnight with clear skies in place.

BOZEMAN: High: 41; Low: 16. Skies will be clear with a light breeze between 5-10 mph out of the northwest.

BUTTE: High: 39 Low: 11. Clear and sunny for the afternoon with highs staying below the average for the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 42; Low: 14. Light wind and sunny for the afternoon and early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 38; Low: -5. Chilly morning temperatures will warm nicely through the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

CURRENT SNOW PACK IN MONTANA: The current snow pack is holding near average or slightly below for now. The Madison range is the area of concern right now as the current snow pack has dropped to slightly below average levels. We do have the potential to pick up more snow in southwest Montana by early next week which could help give the snow pack a slight boost, but won’t be enough to push the levels in western Montana above the average for this point in the year.

