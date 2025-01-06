Snow-packed roads slow the Monday morning drive

Snow-packed roads severely impacting our early Monday morning commute. Plows are out working to stay up with the heaviest bands of snow this morning, but drivers should expect a slow morning commute. Bands of snow could add 1"-2" of additional snow for valleys by 9 AM with higher amounts for higher elevations. Highs today will be in the 20s to near freezing with snow tapering after 9 AM. While that means additional snow will be limited after that point, we still expect slick and icy roads. Please leave extra room between you and the next vehicle and leave room for plows to do their work. Some of the toughest conditions will be getting out of your driveway and unplowed streets. Expect delays and slick conditions this morning.