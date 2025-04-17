Snow moving through SW MT for Thursday

Today's Forecast:

Snow showers are expected throughout the day on Thursday along with gusty winds between 20-30 mph. Slushy and slick conditions are expected along with low visibility at times. Highs will stay in the low and middle 30s with snow tapering through the afternoon and evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 34; Low: 18. Bands of heavy and wet snow is expected through the morning with light snow possible in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30. Snow will taper for the evening and lows are likely to drop to the teens. Snow totals are expected to be 2”-4”.

BUTTE: High: 36; Low: 16. Snow is likely before noon, otherwise expect mostly cloudy conditions. It will be breezy at times with a NE wind between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. We will likely see less than 1” of accumulation.

DILLON: High: 37; Low: 20. Morning snow showers with light snow by the afternoon. Expect blowing and drifting snow before noon with winds out of the northeast between 30-40 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 31; Low: 17. Area snow showers with a northeast wind between 20-30 mph. Snow totals are expected to be around 1” during the day and light accumulation for the evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Snow Forecast

SNOW FOR THURSDAY

A high-impact winter storm is moving through the region for your Thursday. There has been plenty of uncertainty with this system in the days leading to the storm. Most of the uncertainty has been revolving around the tremendous amount of moisture we have associated with this system coupled with how warm it has been leading up to the frontal passage. Most of the snow has been melting after it hit the ground, but that leads to slushy and icy conditions for the Thursday morning drive. We expect gusty winds of more than 30 mph to bring down visibility. Most attention has been directed to area passes, though we expect plenty of ice and slush along valley floors. Snow will taper quickly through the day but will likely still impact the evening commute as well, especially on Bozeman Pass and Homestake Pass. Use caution and expect delays for your Thursday.