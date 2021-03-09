Snow clearing in SW Montana by the afternoon

Today's Forecast:

Scattered snow showers are tapering across the region this morning but leaving slushy and wet roads in place through the early afternoon. We will still see a few isolated chances for snow, primarily in the mountains and west of the divide this afternoon as we see skies slowly clear. Highs will stay in the middle and upper 30s this afternoon with a southerly breeze between 5-15 mph. Isolated snowflakes are possible early this evening with clearer skies by morning leaving lows in the teens and 20s.

BOZEMAN: High: 39; Low: 19. Scattered snow showers will let up by the late morning or early afternoon. A southerly wind is expected between 10-20 mph with clearing skies tonight. A few light snow showers are possible through the early evening before skies clear.

BUTTE: High: 37; Low: 12. Morning snow showers will give way to sunshine this morning before isolated to scattered snow showers are expected this afternoon.

DILLON: High: 39; Low: 16. Skies will clear this afternoon leaving temperatures in the upper 30s. Clear skies tonight will allow lows to fall back to the teens overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 34; Low: 5. Snow will fall apart through the morning and taper during the afternoon. Lows will fall quickly tonight as skies clear.

