Snow and slush impacting area passes Friday morning

Today's Forecast: Heavy Mountain snow showers will continue through the morning with a mix of rain and snow for the valleys. Showers will slowly taper and change back to light rain showers with highs in the low and middle 40s. Our rain will taper through the day leaving us with a brisk and cold overnight with lows backing down to the middle 20s for most of the area.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

BOZEMAN: High: 43; Low: 26. Snow and a rain/snow mix will stick around through the morning and slowly taper by noon. A few spotty rain showers are likely to be in place for the late afternoon before the sun begins to come out late in the day. Winds will be out of the northwest wind between 10-20 mph before becoming calm overnight.

BUTTE: High: 45; Low: 25. Look for mainly light snow for the morning that will tapper through the middle morning. The sun will break out during the afternoon with a spotty rain shower or two possible through the middle afternoon. Our skies will clear tonight leaving lows in the middle 20s overnight.

DILLON: High: 46; Low: 27. Light rain and snow showers are possible early in the day and will taper off through the afternoon. A stronger west wind will persist until the late afternoon out of the west between 15-25 mph. Clear skies tonight will drop overnight lows below freezing.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 46; Low: 17. Wet snow showers will mix with rain for the morning and slowly clear by the afternoon. A few hit and miss showers are possible late in the afternoon before our skies clear Friday evening as lows fall solidly into the teens.

WET WEEKEND STILL IN PLAY: The weekend will be warmer, but not without scattered rain and snow showers moving in late on Saturday. Highs will stay near 50° on Saturday with cooler highs in the 40s on Sunday. Scattered rain showers will be moving through the region on Sunday morning and afternoon.

The wet pattern will stick around through Tuesday evening as we see highs bounce around from the 50s to the 40s with scattered showers through Tuesday evening before we see a nice warm-up into the middle 60s by Thursday afternoon.