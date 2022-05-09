Slushy and wet with a chilly breeze for Monday

Today's Forecast: Slushy and wet roadways are in place for much of southwest Montana, especially east of the continental divide. We will see a cool west to northwest wind between 10-20 mph with a few spotty showers by the afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 40s with mountain flakes from West Yellowstone to Big Sky. The patchy showers will linger into the late afternoon and evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 44; Low: 26. Slushy and wet for the morning with chilly sunshine with a wind out of the west between 10-20 mph. Expect a few rain showers for the afternoon with snow mixing in by the early afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 44; Low: 22. Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon with partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph. Clearing skies this evening will allow lows to fall into the low 20s overnight.

DILLON: High: 43; Low: 25. Spotty rain showers and cool temperatures will be in place today with west winds between 15-30 mph for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 34; Low: 17. Scattered wet snow showers will move through the area through the afternoon with a west wind between 10-20 mph.