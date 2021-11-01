Watch
Slowly warming in southwest Montana by Thursday

Posted at 8:53 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 10:53:22-04

Today's Forecast: Clearing skies and cool temperatures are expected to be in place for the afternoon. Highs will stay in the low and middle 40s for the afternoon with a few afternoon clouds beginning to move in. Winds will be out of the east to southeast between 5-15 mph. Scattered showers will move in early in the day on Tuesday with light rain and mountain snow possible through the late afternoon on Tuesday.

BOZEMAN: High: 43; Low: 25. Mostly sunny with a light east wind between 5-15 mph. Clouds will begin to build into the region after sunset.

BUTTE: High: 45; Low: 24. Plenty of sunshine is expected for your Monday with a light southeast wind between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 44; Low: 29 Lots of sunshine on tap for your Monday.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 45; Low: 29. Milder temperatures under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

