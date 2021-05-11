Slight warm-up with isolated showers for Tuesday

Today's Forecast:Temperatures will remain cooler than average for your Tuesday with an isolated chance of passing showers late in the afternoon through the early evening. Winds will stay out o the northwest between 5-10 mph. Most of the shower potential in the region will be brief and extremely isolated in nature through the early evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 59; Low: 32. Cool temperatures once again with a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

BUTTE: High: 56; Low: 29. A few showers are possible for the afternoon with a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 58; Low: 31. Cool clouds under partly cloudy skies for today with a westerly wind between 5-10 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 53; Low: 22. Isolated shower chance is possible late in the afternoon or during the early evening with a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph.

