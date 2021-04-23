Slick roads to start your Friday

Today's Forecast:

The morning has a mix of snow and freezing drizzle leaving roadways slick or damp. These showers are moving out of the area through the morning leaving partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Clouds will build again this evening with a low-pressure system moving in for the weekend. Scattered showers will develop across the area for your Saturday afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 47; Low: 30. Slick and icy roads for your Friday morning with snow and freezing drizzle in the region. Showers will move out of the region through the morning leaving us with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 46; Low: 28. Snow and freezing drizzle for the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 50; Low: 33 Skies will begin to clear this afternoon with highs staying in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 43; Low: 23. A few spotty showers are likely with a chance of snow showers that will mix with rain through the late morning. Skies will begin to clear slightly by the late afternoon and evening.

