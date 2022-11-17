Slick roads early with cold air for SW Montana

Today's Forecast: Slick roads for the morning and cold temperatures will dominate your Thursday. Skies are clearing and snow is moving out of Montana through the morning with highs in most of southwest Montana struggling to the lower teens. Overnight lows will be dangerously cold as temperatures tumble below zero.

BOZEMAN: High: 12; Low: -10. Icy and snow-packed roads will keep the commute slow through the morning. Winds will stay between 5-15 mph out of the northwest and could keep wind chill values near zero.

BUTTE: High: 14; Low: -22. Sunshine will slowly warm temperatures to the lower teens. With clear skies tonight you should expect lows to fall dramatically overnight.

DILLON: High: 14; Low: -13. Light snow is likely through the morning before clearing skies and sunshine during the afternoon. Lows will fall swiftly overnight below zero.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 17; Low: -18. Outside of a few flakes early in the day you should expect skies to begin to clear leaving highs in the teens with lows falling well below zero overnight.