Slick roads and snow for Thursday

Today's Forecast:

Slick roads and scattered snow will dominate the first part of your Thursday. Expect moderate snow through the morning and for snow showers to taper through the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the teens and low 20s through the afternoon. Expect wind chill values to stay in the single digits and low teens as winds stay out of the east to northeast between 10-20 mph. Snowfall amounts are expected to stay between 1”-3” for most of the region for the morning with an additional 1”-3” possible tonight into Friday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 21; Low: 9. Off and on snow expected for the morning with 1”-2” possible by noon. Expect slick roads for both the morning and evening drives. An additional 1”-3” is likely overnight.

BUTTE: High: 20; Low: 6. Slick roads are in place for the morning with scattered snow showers through the morning. Another round of snow is expected for the evening with 3”-6” of total snow likely by Friday morning.

DILLON: High: 22; Low: 13. Expect snow-covered roads for the morning with 2”-4” of snow expected for the region.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 31; Low: 17. Bands of heavy snow are expect for the area with a storm total of 4”-6” by the evening and overnight.