Slick roads and scattered snow for your Monday

Today's Forecast: Scattered snow showers for your Monday will keep slick roads in play through the day. Accumulation is expected to be minimal though cold temperatures and blowing snow and poor visibility will continue. Temperatures are likely to top out in the middle 20s for the afternoon with spotty snow showers possible through the early evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 25; Low: 8. Icy and snowy roads this morning with daytime temps topping out in the middle 20s with wind chills falling into the teens and single digits. Spotty ice and slick roads are possible through the early evening.

BUTTE: High: 26; Low: 4. Light snow could keep roads slick through the early evening. Winds will stay between 5-15 mph leaving wind chills into the teens through the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 28; Low: 4. Light morning snow showers will stick around with wind chills in the upper teens. Skies will clear out for the evening allowing lows to fall briskly for the overnight hours.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 23; Low: -3 Expect a few light snow showers and chilly conditions through the afternoon. Accumulations by early Tuesday are expected to be in the 2”-4” range with another bitter chill in place by morning.