Slick roads and extreme cold for your Monday

Today's Forecast: Snow-packed and icy roads will dominate the morning drive. There are isolated snow showers expected over the course of the day. Temperatures will top out in the teens and single digits under mostly cloudy skies. Wind chill values are expected to be near -5° and -15°. Skies will clear tonight and allow lows to fall below zero.

BOZEMAN: High: 10; Low: -4. Mostly cloudy and cold with a few isolated snow showers possible. Wind chill values will fall to -5 to -15 degrees at times today.

BUTTE: High: 17; Low: -6. A few rays of sunshine but otherwise cloudy conditions for the afternoon. Expect slick roads for the morning with icy roads sticking around for the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 19; Low: -1 Mostly cloudy and cold for the afternoon with a light west to northwest wind between 5-10 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 18; Low: -10. Scattered snow showers during the day with cloudy and cold conditions until the early afternoon. Lows will fall quickly to double digits below zero.