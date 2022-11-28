Slick roads and cold temperatures for your Monday

Today's Forecast: Overnight and early morning snow has created slick and snow-packed roadways. Expect a slow commute both to and from work today. We should see partly cloudy skies for most of the day with a few bands of light snow or flurries at times with little, if any, accumulation. Highs will stay in the teens for daytime highs with wind chill values in the single digits for most of the afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 20; Low: -2. Slick roads are expected today with highs topping out in the upper teens to near 20°. A few flurries are possible with little accumulation expected.

BUTTE: High: 18; Low: -7. Cold and slick for the morning with highs slowly warming to the teens during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

DILLON: High: 17; Low: -4. Chilly with some light snow possible during the morning with afternoon skies clearing.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 19; Low: -12. Light snow is still possible, but our skies will slowly clear leaving highs in the teens. Lows tonight will fall quickly below zero.