Slick conditions and falling temperatures for Monday

Today's Forecast:

A strong cold front will lumber through the region bringing gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, rain changing to snow, and cold temperatures throughout the day. Expect heavy snow at pass level with moderate snow expected in many of the valleys across southwest Montana. Snow and breezy conditions will continue tonight and will likely leave us with slick roads to start the day on Tuesday.

BOZEMAN: High: 48; Low: 10. Expect winds to gust in excess of 30 mph throughout most of the day as the cold front tries to move through the area allowing temperatures to fall abruptly from the 40s to the 20s. We will see some rain showers near noon transitioning quickly to snow through the afternoon. Most of us will see 2”-4” of snow by 5:30 PM with light accumulation through the evening.

BUTTE: High: 41; Low: 7. Off and on snow is expected for the morning with 1”-3” by the early afternoon and additional light snow through the late afternoon and evening. Expect winds to let up slightly late in the afternoon but blowing and drifting snow is still likely.

DILLON: High: 43; Low: 13. Spotty showers and strong westerly winds are expected today. Rain will mix with snow, though we are likely to only see 1”-2” of total accumulation into the early evening. Expect temperatures to fall rapidly through the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 34; Low: 3. Spotty snow showers are expected through the afternoon and evening and could leave snowfall totals near 4”-6” by midnight.