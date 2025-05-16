Showers continue for the weekend in SW Montana

Today's Forecast:

Temperatures for your Friday will remain below average but will be slightly warmer than temperatures we’ve experienced earlier in the week. Expect a few light showers to move through the area throughout the day. Winds will remain out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Light rain showers are expected tonight with light snow in high elevations.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Rainfall projections

BOZEMAN: High: 54; Low: 39. Light showers are expected throughout the day. While we will not see constant showers, we will have to deal with rain through the evening with highs nearly 10° below average.

BUTTE: High: 52; Low: 33. Spotty light rain showers are expected today with light wind under mostly cloudy skies.

DILLON: High: 53; Low: 37. Pockets of light rain are expected today with cool daytime highs. Temperatures tonight will be mild with light rain.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 50; Low: 33. Scattered rain showers are expected with mountain flakes possible by the evening.

RAIN FOR THE WEEKEND

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Weather Headlines 5/16/2025

The large system that has cooled us down and brought meaningful rain to the area is moving out but another system moving in will bring another wall of rain to the area this weekend. Models are currently indicating that we will have plenty of moisture move into the area this weekend and an upper-level system will provide lift to bring several rounds of rain back to the area.

What that means is that we will see heavy bands of moisture move in late Saturday through Monday and will bring valley rain and high elevation snow. The most likely period to pick up heavier rain and/or snow will likely be on Sunday which will likely keep our daytime highs into the 40s.

Next week we move into a pattern that will allow highs to build quickly to near average by Wednesday with a few showers and thunderstorms will quickly move through the area. Our next big warm-up is expected to move in by next weekend.