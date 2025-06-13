Severe Storms Possible Friday Afternoon In SW MT

Today's Forecast: The early afternoon looks to bring developing storms to southwest Montana with a few of those storms capable of producing moderate hail, damaging wind, and brief heavy downpours. Highs are expected to top out in the 70s with the best potential of strong thunderstorms between 1PM to 5 PM for your Friday.

BOZEMAN: High: 78; Low: 48. Strong storms are likely for the afternoon and early evening.Wind will shift from the south to the northwest this afternoon.Main threats to the region will be winds more than 58 mph and 1” hail. The severe weather threat is a slight to moderate for Friday.

BUTTE: High: 71; Low: 44. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are likely with the potential for hail and gusty wind. The severe weather threat is slight for Friday.

DILLON: High: 76; Low: 46. A slight chance of showers of thunderstorms is likely to develop shortly after the noon hour and push out of the region by the middle part of the afternoon. The severe weather threat is low for Friday.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 75; Low: 37. Very slim potential to see some isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon.The severe weather threat is low for Friday.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Severe Storm Outlook

STORM THREAT FOR FRIDAY

Temperatures will warm quickly for the early part of the day and moisture in the lower and middle portion of the atmosphere will be ample to provide severe weather threats in the region.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Severe Storm Threats

A quick-moving system is expected to move through the area with the aid of the jet stream, which will provide lift in the atmosphere to initiate thunderstorm development.As those storms form over southwest Montana in the early afternoon, we can expect outflow from these storms to produce more than 60 mph wind gusts.As these storms develop, the possibility of 1” hail is possible.