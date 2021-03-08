Scattered rain and snow in SW Montana for Monday

Today's Forecast:

Scattered showers will move through the region today with the heaviest snow expected from Wise River to Butte and lifting northward. Areas east of the divide could see a few showers by the evening with a mix of rain and snow possible. Daytime highs will top out in the low 40s today with a south breeze. Keep an eye on road conditions on Homestake Pass through the afternoon and again during the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 45; Low: 26. Partly cloudy with scattered late day showers are possible. Winds will stay out of the southeast between 10-20 mph. A mix of rain and snow is possible during the evening.

BUTTE: High: 43; Low: 20. Two rounds of snow will be possible. As much as 1”-2” of fresh now is possible through the early afternoon. A mix of rain and snow will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening.

DILLON: High: 39; Low: 23. A few scattered rain showers are possible today through the early afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 43; Low: 15. A few light snow showers are possible with mild afternoon highs in the low 40s.

